Akshay Kumar On Reuniting With Madhoo After 20 Years In <i>Kannappa</i>: "She Hasn't Changed At All"

Akshay Kumar and Madhoo will share screen space after 20 years in the Telugu film Kannappa. The film marks Akshay Kumar's Telugu debut.

During the trailer launch event, Akshay Kumar expressed his joy of reuniting with Madhoo. He also complimented her beauty, saying, she might go into the fridge to sleep.

Akshay Kumar said, "Mujhe aaj itti khushi hui hai ki main Madhoo ji se milla hu, maine ek film inke saath ki thi she played a lead role with me, a film called Elaan, I know I didn't forget the name. Zaalim bhi ki thi, so today I am very very happy, I am meeting her after 20 years or something but you haven't changed at all, you look the same (I am so happy to meet Madhooji today. I did a film with her. She played my lead role in Elaan... We also did Zaalim together. I am very, very happy. I think I am meeting her after 20 years or so)."

Akshay added, "And I told her also, aisa lgta bilkul change nhi hui hai, aisa lgta hai raat ko fridge main jaak so jaati hai (It seems she goes into the fridge at night to sleep)".

In Kannappa, Akshay Kumar will play the role of Shiva. The film has been directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.

The film stars Vishnu Manchu in the titular role. Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and Madhoo play supporting roles, alongside Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar (his Telugu debut) and Kajal Aggarwal in guest roles.

Akshay Kumar and Madhoo worked in films like Hum Hain Bemisaal (1994), Elaan (1994), Zaalim (1994), Dui Yoddha.