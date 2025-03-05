<i>Namastey London</i>: Akshay Kumar And Katrina Kaif's Film To Re-Release On This Date

For all Namastey London fans, the much-loved entertainer is returning to theatres. The film will be released on Holi, March 14, 2025.

Akshay Kumar has shared the blockbuster news on Instagram. The actor has shared a Namastey London motion poster with the song—Rafta Rafta—playing in the background.

Along with the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Thrilled to announce the re-release of Namastey London on the big screen this Holi, 14th March! Get ready to relive the magic — unforgettable songs, iconic dialogues, and timeless romance with Katrina Kaif all over again. See you at the movies!”

Katrina Kaif has also shared a post on Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Excited to announce the re-release of Namastey London on the big screen this Holi, 14th March! Get ready to relive the magic — unforgettable songs, iconic dialogues, and timeless romance all over again.”

Instagram/Katrina Kaif

Namastey London was released in March 2007. The film, directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, also featured Rishi Kapoor, Upen Patel, and Nina Waida.

As per the official synopsis, the film revolves around Katrina Kaif's character Jasmeet aka Jazz, a young Indian woman, who lives in London, dating an English boy. Things take a turn after Jazz's father decides to take her to India.

Her father detests her irresponsible lifestyle and marries her off to Arjun (played by Akshay Kumar), a funny yet a levelheaded farmer. Jazz continues to ridicule him, but Arjun plays along.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have collaborated in a number of films including Singh Is Kinng, Blue, Tees Maar Khan, Welcome, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Dil Pardesi Ho Gaya, and De Dana Dan.

They were last seen together in Rohit Shetty's cop-drama Sooryavanshi.