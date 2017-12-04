Akshay Kumar Has No Idea How Much He Should Charge For A Film Akshay Kumar says that he's clueless over how much he should charge for a film

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Akshay Kumar will next star in Padman. New Delhi: Highlights Akshay Kumar spoke about being a producer Akshay has produced films like Rustom and Airlift Akshay's Padman will be produced by wife Twinkle Khanna Rustom, Singh Is Kinng and Airlift, revealed the reason why he became a producer and why he can never quote a price for himself. The 50-year-old actor spoke to Padman, also shared the boon of being a producer.



Akshay says in this way there's nothing called 'flop.' Bollywood khiladi also said that this is a very simple calculation behind producing a film: "You cannot quote a price on yourself to any producer."



Earlier, Akshay had



Today, Akshay Kumar is one of Bollywood's top actors. The actor is known for making unconventional films, which are appreciated by the critics and also yield positive box office results. Akshay gave this year's blockbuster hit Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.



Akshay Kumar is married to actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna. Twinkle has also produced several films via Akshay Kumar's Grazing Goats Pictures and has now opened her own production firm named Mrs Funnybones Movies. Her first film as producer will be R Balki-directed Padman, starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. Akshay will also star in much-awaited



Actor Akshay Kumar, co-producer of blockbuster hit films likeand, revealed the reason why he became a producer and why he can never quote a price for himself. The 50-year-old actor spoke to mid-day and said: "It became very difficult to quote the price, I don't know what to charge because nobody can come to know what to charge. So the best way is that I make a film, don't charge anything, film releases and whatever the earnings are, I take it." Akshay, who is currently awaiting the release of, also shared the boon of being a producer.Akshay says in this way there's nothing called 'flop.' Bollywoodalso said that this is a very simple calculation behind producing a film: "You cannot quote a price on yourself to any producer."Earlier, Akshay had discussed his initial days of struggle with mid-day and had revealed how he signed his first three films by a lucky stroke. Akshay said he missed a modelling assignment and later in the day visited a make-up artiste, who worked in producers Pramod Chakravorty's film company. The producer like this portfolio and, "Much to my surprise, he gave me my first cheque, signed me up for three films, immediately. Right away. He gave me a cheque of Rs. 5,000, for the first film, Rs. 50,000, for second film, and the third cheque had Rs. 1.5 lakh on it. It would have been a disaster, if I would have gone to Bangalore (for the modelling assignment). Today, I would be a retired model somewhere. So yes, whatever happens is for the good."Today, Akshay Kumar is one of Bollywood's top actors. The actor is known for making unconventional films, which are appreciated by the critics and also yield positive box office results. Akshay gave this year's blockbuster hitAkshay Kumar is married to actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna. Twinkle has also produced several films via Akshay Kumar's Grazing Goats Pictures and has now opened her own production firm named Mrs Funnybones Movies. Her first film as producer will be R Balki-directed, starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. Akshay will also star in much-awaited Rajinikanth's 2.0, in which he plays the role of an antagonist.