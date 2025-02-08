Advertisement

Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Sell Their Luxury Apartment In Mumbai's Worli For Rs 80 Crore

Find out the price of the stamp duty paid for the apartment

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Sell Their Luxury Apartment In Mumbai's Worli For Rs 80 Crore
This image was taken from Instagram

Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna recently sold their sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's Worli for Rs 80 crore. The apartment was located inside Oberoi 360 West project.

Spread over 6830 sq ft, the apartment is situated on the 39th floor, and comes with four parking slots. According to the documents that were registered on January 31, the stamp duty for the apartment amounted to Rs 4.80 crore. 

As per reports by IndexTap, the per-square-foot price of Akshay and Twinkle's apartment is Rs 1.17 lakh. The luxury residential tower in Worli has two towers, each of which accommodates 4 BHK and 5 BHK units.

In case you didn't know, other actors like Shahid Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan also own sea-facing luxury apartments in the same project. 

Shahid Kapoor his wife Mira Kapoor's apartment was bought in May last year for around Rs 60 crore. Their apartment is spread over 5,395 sq ft.

Coming to Akshay's work front, he was last seen in the war drama Sky Force.
 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Entertainment, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.