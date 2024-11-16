Akon Wants To Collaborate With Shah Rukh Khan Again: "I Would Love To Work On <i>Chammak Challo 2.0</i>"

We might have grown up listening to Akon's legendary music, but the musician became a rage in India after he sang Chammak Challo for Shah Rukh Khan's movie Ra.One in 2011. The Senegalese-American singer is currently in India for his performance at the Cherry Blossom Music Festival in Shillong. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Akon talked about his relationship with India, his Bollywood projects which are currently in progress and also expressed his desire to work with Shah Rukh again.

On being asked if he would like to be a part of the project if Ra.One had a sequel, Akon answered, "Bollywood has always been very close to my heart, and if an opportunity to work on Chammak Challo 2.0 presents itself, I would love to grab it."

Watch the original song here

Speaking about his Bollywood comeback, the singer said, "Since I was on a musical sabbatical for the last few years, I didn't think of anything in the music space. But, I have been following India's music scene very closely and I miss Bollywood. There is a lot of Bollywood work that will happen in 2025. I am already in touch with some of my friends in the industry, and I am looking forward to announcing the project soon."

That's not all, Akon has also been following the ever-expanding indie music in India. "Alongside the Bollywood music scene, I am so happy to see independent music thrive in India. Indian artistes are travelling the world. It's amazing. India is my second home. I try to visit the country every year. I performed in Pune last year. I love India's vibrance and spiritual energy," he added.

