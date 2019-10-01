Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Takes Over From Angelina Jolie In Hindi Dub Of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Highlights This is Aishwarya's only confirmed project so far She was last seen in Fanney Khan Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil releases in India on October 18

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been roped in to dub for Hollywood star Angelina Jolie in the Hindi version of upcoming film Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, reports news agency IANS. The Disney film is a sequel to 2014 film Maleficent, which was a imagination of on classic fairy tale The Sleeping Beauty. Speaking about choosing Aishwarya for the Hindi version to the film, Disney India Head Bikram Duggal told IANS, "Looking at how Angelina Jolie fits Maleficent's role down to the letter, it was hard to imagine anyone else essaying the character other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for our local audience."

"We wanted to build a strong connect and bring her character to life in Hindi and felt Aishwarya's persona, which is filled with elegance and poise would be a perfect blend," he added.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan and she has reportedly signed a film each with Mani Ratnam and Anurag Kashyap. However, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is her only confirmed project for now.

In Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which is a tale of good versus evil, Angelina Jolie plays the titular character. In the first part, Maleficent curses Aurora (played by Elle Fanning) to fall in deep sleep before her 16th birthday and of course, the enchantment could be broken with true love's kiss. The film depicts the bond between Maleficent and Aurora. In Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil Maleficent and Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play, reported IANS.

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil releases in English and Hindi in theatres across India on October 18.

(With inputs from IANS)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.