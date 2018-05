Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Showers Instagram Love For 'Mommy Darling' On Birthday

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her mom Vrinda Rai. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

After her Instagram debut, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared some really interesting posts with her 2.9 million followers. Her latest Instagram post is a beautiful picture of herself with her mother Vrinda Rai . "I Love You. You are, therefore, I am. Happy Birthday my eternally precious Mommy darling," she captioned the picture, which had over 86,000 likes in less than an hour. In the picture, the former Miss World looked pretty as she snuggled her mother, who was all smiles. Aishwarya's fans added their best wishes in the comments section. A fan also wrote: "Your mom is prettier then you."Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post:A few days before posting about her mother, Aishwarya had shared throwback pictures from her 'LKG days' and from Grade 1 which went crazy viral. Aishwarya captioned her class photo: "The same age as Aaradhya." Of course, the Internet spotted Aishwraya in the pictures.Here are Aishwarya's posts from Monday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her Instagram debut in time to post about her 18th year at the Cannes Film Festival, which she attended (as usual) with her daughter Aaradhya. After posting several pictures from the French Riviera, Aishwarya shared glimpses of her private life with her fans. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently filmingco-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She hasn't announced her next project but Aishwraya did reveal that she was approached for the remakes ofandAishwarya is married to actor Abhishek Bachchan, who will be soon seen in Anurag Kashyap's