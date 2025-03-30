Amid Divorce Rumours, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Attends A Family Wedding. MIA - Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently attended a family wedding, and a picture from the event is making waves on social media. In the snap, the actress looks absolutely gorgeous as someone clicks a selfie with her.

Dressed in a stunning red outfit, Aishwarya is pure elegance. Her makeup and jewellery? Totally on point. Fans can't get enough of her effortless charm at the celebration.

A fan page shared the image on Instagram with the caption, “Queen Aishwarya was spotted at her family's wedding.”

A few days ago, rumours swirled that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's car was hit by a BEST bus in Mumbai on March 26, after a paparazzo shared a video on Instagram. The clip left the actress' fans worried about her safety.

According to The Free Press Journal, the minor collision happened near Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow on Juhu Tara Road. Things took a turn when a bouncer allegedly slapped the bus driver, leading to a brief scuffle. However, the bungalow staff later apologised, and the driver opted not to involve the police.

Meanwhile, India Today clarified that Aishwarya wasn't even inside the car when it happened. "People close to the actor have confirmed that she is absolutely fine and there was no 'accident'," said a source close to the actress told the publication. Click here to read the full story.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II, released in April 2023.

In the film, the actress reprised her role as Nandini. The epic historical action drama film also featured Vikram, Ravi Mohan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban and Jayaram in important roles. Both instalments of Ponniyin Selvan are currently available for streaming on Prime Video.