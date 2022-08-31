Filmfare Awards 2022: Kriti Sanon Celebrated Her First Win Like This

Kriti Sanon with her Filmfare trophy. (courtesy: kritisanon)

It's a “dream come true” for Kriti Sanon as she takes the black lady home. Kriti Sanon won Best Actor in the lead role (Female) for Mimi at the 67th Filmfare Awards on Tuesday. Now, the actress has shared a video which showcases her lying on the bed next to the black lady. Kriti, along with the video, has expressed gratitude to everyone, including director Laxman Utekar. The note read, “I ain't sleeping alone tonight. My heart is full… Gratitude. The black lady is finally here.” Kriti has also thanked Filmfare for the “much-needed validation” as well as for making her dream come true.” For her director Laxman Utekar, Kriti said, “A big thank you to Dinoo and Laxman Utekar sir for giving me this beautiful role and for being my constant supporters... I love you both. Maddock Films.” She thanked the entire cast, crew, as well as audience for showering love on Mimi. “The entire cast and crew who made this film beyond special… And the lovely audiences and all my fans for giving Mimi and me so much love. Mom, dad, Nups.. I did it. Here is to dreaming big… Good Night everyone,” it read.

Kriti Sanon's contemporaries and friends from the industry have congratulated the actress on winning big. However, the sweetest comment was from her sister Nupur Sanon. She said, “I am happy crying” followed by happy tears, red heart, and an evil eye emoji. “Congratulations Krits,” said singer Stebin Ben. Ranveer Singh and Sophie Choudry have left heart emojis under the post. Producer Rhea Kapoor has also congratulated Kriti Sanon.

Inspired by the 2010 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy, Mimi also featured Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Evelyn Edwards, Aidan Whytock, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. In the film, Kriti Sanon played the role of a surrogate mother.