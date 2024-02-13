Ahead Of Valentine's Day, Rashmika Mandanna Asks Fans, 'Tell Me Your Plans'

Image was shared on Rashmika Mandanna. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, whose last film Animal had a good run at the box office, took some time off her work schedule to greet her fans on social media. Ahead of Valentine's day, the Geetha Govindam actress treated her social media fans to two mirror selfies of herself and wrote, "Just checking in with you guyssss. Sorry for being MIA. Work has been super-duper hectic and I've just been a litttttlllleeee unwell. But dropping in to quickly check on you guys..Cz I miss you all so much.. It's been a while since we last spoke na? Tell me what all have you been upto? I wanna know everything... and tell me your Valentine's Day plans. (Yes I will read through the comments) and all the mean ones keep away please.. this is only for my loves."

Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal swept the Filmfare Awards 2024. The film clinched five trophies, including Best Actor to Best Background Score and Best Sound Design. Surprisingly, Animal's female lead, Rashmika Mandanna, didn't even secure a nomination. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sandeep Reddy Vanga expressed his astonishment at Rashmika's absence from the Best Actress nominations. Reflecting on her performance in the film, Sandeep remarked, “It is not an easy performance, what I believed. She was giggling, laughing. She is going mad. She is going crazy. That was not easy. It is an 11 minute scene . She was holding the scene.”

It's not the first time Sandeep Reddy Vanga has come to Rashmika Mandanna's defence. Prior to Animal's release, a scene from the trailer showed Rashmika clenching her teeth while delivering dialogue, which many found incomprehensible. Addressing the issue, Sandeep told India Today, “She was supposed to speak in a particular way because it's a very emotional scene. I knew there would be a certain reaction to it. When someone is feeling a certain emotion, then they speak with their teeth clenched. I think keeping it in the trailer has only given it multiple views. When you see it as part of the larger scene in the movie, it will make more sense.”

Released in December last year, Animal featured Ranbir Kapoor in lead. Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol, and Shakti Kapoor were also part of the film.