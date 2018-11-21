Ahead Of Bengaluru Reception, Newlyweds Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Spotted In The City

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pictured in Bengaluru (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married in Italy last week, were spotted navigating Bengaluru (her hometown), ahead of their wedding reception. The paparazzi spotted the newlywed couple in their car and they were all smiles for the cameras. They were seated together at the back and both of them were casually dressed. Fan clubs on Instagram have chanced upon pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh navigating the city. Their wedding reception is scheduled for today evening at Bengaluru's Leela Palace Hotel. The reception, much like their wedding ceremonies, will apparently be an extremely private affair.

The couple touched down in Bengaluru last afternoon while Ranveer's parents Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani landed in the evening. Later, the Padukones and the Bhavnanis together waved at the cameras from Deepika's home.

After Bengaluru, Deepika and Ranveer will host a wedding reception in Mumbai for the film fraternity on November 28.

Deepika Padukone, 32, and Ranveer Singh, 33, had two wedding ceremonies in Italy on November 14 and November 15, after which they arrived in Mumbai over the weekend. On Tuesday, the couple shared some fabulous photos from their wedding and mehendion their respective social media accounts.

At the Mumbai reception, the guest list is expected to include names like Shah Rukh Khan (Deepika's first co-star), Farah Khan (Om Shanti Om director) and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who directed Deepika and Ranveer together in Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat."