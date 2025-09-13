Ahaan Panday's Cute Exchange With Paparazzo Goes Viral Online: "<i>Kahan Se Tapke Bhai</i>?"

Ahaan Panday became an overnight sensation with his Bollywood debut, Saiyaara, opposite Aneet Padda. Mohit Suri's musical dropped on Netflix on September 12, 2025, and the curiosity around the newcomers continues to soar.

However, earlier today, a cute exchange between a paparazzo and Ahaan, who was seen coming out of a wellness clinic in Bandra, Mumbai, has won over the Internet.

What's Happening

Ahaan Panday came out of the clinic and hopped into his car, wearing a mask.

As the photographers requested a few shots, he took off his mask and smiled warmly.

The paparazzo cheered him on, saying, "Ohho! Kya baat hai."

Ahaan joked, "Kahan se tapke bhai aaj? Kahan se aaye?"

The shutterbugs replied that they had come there in search of him, to which Ahaan smiled and said, "Take care, bhai, thank you."

Not Ahaan asking the paps "kahan se tapke ho aaj"😭😭😭#AhaanPanday pic.twitter.com/Wyo2jC0F3r — SAS🍉 (@sasbackup) September 13, 2025

Saiyaara's Box Office Collection

Mohit Suri's romantic musical Saiyaara shows no signs of slowing down, having just crossed its seventh week at the box office. The gross worldwide collection of the film, backed by Yash Raj Films, currently stands at Rs 581 crore. While the Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda film has earned Rs 412 crore domestically, it has raked in Rs 169 crore from overseas markets.

About Saiyaara

The intense love story was released on July 18, 2025. The film stars debutant Ahaan Panday as Krish Kapoor, a struggling, broken-hearted musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. The movie explores themes of love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant and moving way.

In A Nutshell

Ahaan Panday was seen exiting a wellness clinic in Bandra earlier today. The video has gone viral online, as Ahaan's humbleness was much appreciated.

