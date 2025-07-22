Ahaan Panday Was Behind <i>Saiyaara</i> Female Lead Aneet Padda's</i> Casting, Reveals Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri, who has been actively promoting Saiyaara, revealed how Ahaan Panday influenced his decision to cast Aneet Padda in the film. The production house of Saiyaara, Yash Raj Films, didn't include the debutants in the promotions. The film opened to stellar box office numbers, and the BTS stories are doing the rounds on social media.

What's Happening

Director Mohit Suri, earlier revealed that he was not impressed by debutant Ahaan Panday's audition; neither Big Girls Don't Cry actor Aneet Padda made any lasting impression at the first meet.

During a chat with Instant Bollywood, Mohit Suri revealed that Ahaan requested him to give Aneet a chance.

"With Aneet I must tell you that it went disastrously bad when she met me but it was Ahaan who actually was saving the scenario that day and he was there with me when we met her. And he tried to distract me. He was the one who told me 'give her another chance. I'm telling you she's good, I'm telling you she's good, I've done a scene with her'. And then I call up Aneet and I said 'You know, you guys have a problem. Y'all are thinking I like something. Please come in what you think you are'," Mohit Suri said.

The first impression might not work, but Mohit found his Vaani Batra in the next meet.

"And she came in a white shirt and jeans the next time, white loose shirt and jeans. And I was like 'this is it'. If you noticed the trailer, this is that kurta and jeans, this kind of look. Her look, lost and clumsy. And that's what she is. You know, I think there is this huge burden that people think they tell you what you're supposed to be like, and that's not what filmmakers are looking for," Mohit Suri concluded.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara created a mass-hysteria among viewers. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore benchmark within four days of its release. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. The film is directed by Mohit Suri.

In A Nutshell

