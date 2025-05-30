<i>Saiyaara</i> Teaser: Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda's Film Is A Tale Of Passion And Heartbreak

Ananya Panday's cousin, Ahaan Panday, is set to make his big Bollywood debut with the romantic drama Saiyaara. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film features Aneet Padda as the female lead. The makers have now unveiled Saiyaara's much-awaited teaser on Instagram.

The teaser is replete with intense moments, reminding viewers of Mohit Suri's classic Aashiqui 2. Ahaan Panday appears to play the role of a rockstar. One scene, where he pulls Aneet Padda's hand and gazes into her eyes in a bid to not let her go.

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara marks the debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in a passionate tale of heartbreak and dark romance.

The video opens with a brooding Ahaan Panday riding a motorcycle. He grabs attention with his rugged charm and sculpted physique. In the background, Aneet Padda's voiceover explains the meaning of the word "Saiyaara".

She says, “Mujhe tassali dete jo, woh shabd udhara dhundh raha hai 1 sitara dhundh raha hai, dil saiyaara dhund raha hai. Saiyaara matlab taaro mei ek tanha taara, kuch jalke jo roshni karde jaag yeh sara. Woh awaara dhund raha hai, dil saiyaara dhundh raha hai. (The heart is looking for those comforting words, borrowed from somewhere. It is looking for a star. The lonely heart is searching. Saiyaara means a lonely star among all the stars. That star burns and lights up the whole world. The heart is searching like a wanderer. The lonely heart is searching.)”

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's whirlwind romance and wild escapades are the highlight of the teaser. But what begins as a quintessential love story soon turns darker – a signature Mohit Suri twist.

The caption read, “An intense love story that will break your heart and heal it too.”

About Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda

Ahaan Panday is the son of Chikki Panday, who is Chunky Panday's younger brother. He is also the brother of Alanna Panday, a popular content creator known for the Prime Video reality show The Tribe.

Meanwhile, Aneet Padda is credited for the Prime Video series Big Girls Don't Cry. She also appeared in the 2022 film Salaam Venky.

In A Nutshell

Saiyaara marks the debut of Ahaan Panday, alongside Aneet Padda who was previously seen in Kajol's Salaam Venky. The teaser evokes feelings of love, passion, joy, and heartbreak. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's chemistry is likely to take viewers on a rollercoaster ride. Saiyaara is backed by Yash Raj Films, will be released on July 18, 2025.