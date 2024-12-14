After Winning Michelin Bib Gourmand Award, Chef Vikas Khanna Names Three Most Important People In His Life, One Of Them Is Shah Rukh Khan

Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna is making headlines after receiving the prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand award. Following this incredible achievement, Vikas, who owns a restaurant called Bungalow in New York, shared a post dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan. He posted a snap which featured King Khan posing with him. In the caption, Vikas Khanna shared that his life revolves around three people: his mother Bindu Khanna, chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan. The chef wrote, “My life revolves around 3 people - BK, SK, SRK. My Maa, Sanjeev Kapoor & The King.”

Sharing the story behind the image, Vikas Khanna added, “When SRK visited Bungalow & asked me to sit with him. As we spoke about me going to the cinema everyday to watch DDLJ with my sister and every movie of his. He became my hero for who he is. His voice. His patience. His confidence. His compassion. His friendship. To hold back my tears I looked up at the glass ceiling & saw the clear crescent moon watching over me.”

Vikas Khanna also said, “People who lose the ones they loved the most, always find signs of them watching over us.”

Dedicating the special day to SRK, Vikas Khanna mentioned, “Today is dedicated to you Sir. You holding my hand and saying, ‘Bungalow represents us. Our parents. Our ancestors. Our India'. This is everything to a scared-paranoid-failed child from Amritsar.”

Back in November, when SRK celebrated his 59th birthday, Vikas Khanna wished him with a special post on X (formerly Twitter). SRK responded with a message. Moved by the humble gesture, the chef shared a screenshot of their exchange on Instagram. He also posted an elaborate note to express his admiration and gratitude for the the superstar.

Vikas Khanna said, “I've hosted 4 American Presidents & almost every major World leader, but cooking for my Maa & YOU at Bungalow have been the biggest honor of my career & life. You are our family, our sibling, our pride, our childhood, our love story, our greatest joy & our best representation. When you were eating at Bungalow & held my hand & said, ‘I've not come to just a restaurant, I've come to honor a place that represents our parents & our culture'. I cried like a child. I know Radha must be proud. You are EVERYTHING. Bless the mother which gave birth to a LION KING.”

In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King.