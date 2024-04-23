After White Wedding, Actress Krissann Barretto And Nathan Karamchandani Marry In Hindu Ceremony

Krissann Barretto shared this image on her Instagram story.

Actress Krissann Barretto, best known for her role in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, said 'I do' to her longtime boyfriend and UK-based electrical technician Nathan Karamchandani last year. After registering their marriage in October 2022, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a white wedding on Sunday (April 21). A day later, the couple got married again in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Several photos and videos from Krissann Barretto and Nathan Karamchandani have been doing the rounds on social media.

For the Hindu wedding, Krissann Barretto wore a heavily embroidered red bridal lehenga. She accessorised her look with Kundan jewelry, matha patti, golden kaleeras, and traditional red chooda, complemented by gold bangles and a bun adorned with gajra.

Nathan Karamchandani, on the other hand, opted for a white bandhgala sherwani with a matching pagdi. In one of the viral videos, the couple are seen exchanging garlands. Another picture captures Krissann and Nathan smiling their hearts out.

On April 21, Krissann Barretto and Nathan Karamchandani sealed their love in a picturesque white wedding. Krissann looked radiant in a beautiful white gown featuring strappy sleeves, accentuated with a veil. Her makeup, with nude tones and pink lips, perfectly complemented her ensemble. Meanwhile, Nathan looked handsome in a classic black tuxedo paired with a white shirt and bow tie. Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, Krissan wrote, "Krissann and Nathan." She also dropped a white heart emoji.

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Krissann opened up about her court wedding and said, “Well, it wasn't really sudden. We were thinking about this from the moment we came together. We've always felt connected to each other and it's always been a love we can't explain and this just brings our families closer. We have always been married in our heads. It has been an enriching journey to know someone like Nathan and I'm looking forward to spending my life with this beautiful man. Our simple registered marriage was followed by a reception for close friends and family. It was a celebration of our love in all means."

On the professional front, Krissan Barretto has appeared in several shows including Ishqbaaz, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaa, Tu Aashiqui, Sasural Simar Ka, Class Of 2017, and Girls On Top among others.