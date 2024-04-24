Viral: Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Actress Krissann Barretto And Nathan Karamchandani's Loved-Up Wedding Video

Krissann Barretto shared this image. (courtesy: krissanbarreto)

Actress Krissann Barretto, best known for her roles in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Ishqbaaz, married her longtime boyfriend and UK-based electrical technician Nathan Karamchandani once again. After registering their marriage in October 2022, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a white wedding on Sunday (April 21). A day later, the couple got married again in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Recently, the couple shared their wedding video on social media. The video features precious moments from the couple's Hindu and Christian weddings. From exchanging garlands to taking pheras, the video beautifully captures all the special moments from Krissann's big day. It also shows Krissann walking down the aisle along with her bridesmaids. Sharing the video on Instagram, Krissan wrote, "Love this."

For the Hindu wedding, Krissann Barretto wore a heavily embroidered red bridal lehenga. She accessorised her look with Kundan jewellery, matha patti, golden kaleeras, and traditional red chooda, complemented by gold bangles and a bun adorned with gajra. Nathan Karamchandani, on the other hand, opted for a white bandhgala sherwani with a matching pagdi.

For the white wedding, Krissann looked radiant in a beautiful white gown featuring strappy sleeves, accentuated with a veil. Her makeup, with nude tones and pink lips, perfectly complemented her ensemble. Meanwhile, Nathan looked handsome in a classic black tuxedo paired with a white shirt and bow tie.

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Krissann opened up about her court wedding and said, “Well, it wasn't really sudden. We were thinking about this from the moment we came together. We've always felt connected to each other and it's always been a love we can't explain and this just brings our families closer. We have always been married in our heads. It has been an enriching journey to know someone like Nathan and I'm looking forward to spending my life with this beautiful man. Our simple registered marriage was followed by a reception for close friends and family. It was a celebration of our love in all means."

On the professional front, Krissan Barretto has appeared in several shows including Ishqbaaz, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaa, Tu Aashiqui, Sasural Simar Ka, Class Of 2017, and Girls On Top among others.