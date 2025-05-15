<i>Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin</i>: Sanam Johar To Make His Exit From The Show

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sanam Johar, who plays Ruturaj, is set to exit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show's storyline will change, leaving no place for Ruturaj's character. New tracks will be introduced, including the return of Savi's character.

Latest update on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin might disappoint fans.

As per a report in ETimes, Sanam Johar, who plays the role of Ruturaj, is set to exit the show. As per a source, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's storyline will change, and there is no scope for Sanam's character.

"There are new tracks getting introduced in the show with Savi's character returning. Ruturaj's character shall not be a part of the track further," the insider revealed.

Sanam Johar made his television acting debut with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin earlier this year.

In an interview with The Times Of India, the actor said, "It is my TV debut in fiction. Yes, it comes as a responsibility to take forward the legacy of the show. I feel my utmost loyalty will be the key, I will be true to my character. I will try to bring as much to the table, and I'm really looking forward to it."

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin premiered in October 2020 with Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The second generation featured Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh, Hitesh Bharadwaj and Amayra Khurana.

In January 2025, the show introduced Vaibhavi Hankare, Param Singh, and Sanam Johar as third-generation leads. Earlier this month, Bhavika Sharma made a comeback to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, replacing Vaibhavi as the new female lead.