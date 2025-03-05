After TV Ban On <i>Marco</i>, CBFC Wants OTT Ban On "Extremely Violent" Malayalam Film

Unni Mukundan's Marco (2024), which has been streaming on an OTT platform, faced a setback as CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) sought a ban on its streaming rights. The Regional Officer of the CBFC has appealed to the committee's Chairperson, requesting Central Government intervention to block Marco's streaming on OTT platforms. Marco has been deemed as one of the most violent films in the history of the Malayalam cinema.

Earlier, the CBFC has already rejected the satellite rights for Marco, due to its "extremely" violent content.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, earlier, also criticised the violent nature of the film, influencing real-life violence by youngsters.

Speaking to Manorama News, Nadeem Thufali, the Regional Officer of CBFC said, "Marco has already been certified A by the CBFC. Parents should exercise caution when allowing children to watch such films. The CBFC's role is limited to certification and does not involve censorship. We have rejected the satellite rights for the movie Marco as it's not suitable for a family audience."

Unni Mukundan, who played the titular character in the film, had defended the portrayal of violence in the film, citing it's a tip of the ice-berg in comparison to what happens in reality.

"Violence has been a part of human evolution. We have attained peace through wars. Above all, survival is our ultimate goal. I'm not saying it is an excuse to show violence on screen, but the fact remains that violence exists in our society. Marco doesn't even show ten percent of the violence present in our society," Unni Mukundan told Galatta Plus.

Marco is the 2024 Malayalam-language neo-noir action thriller film written and directed by Haneef Adeni. The plot follows Marco, a ruthless criminal and the adopted son of the Adattu family, who goes on a bloody rampage after the brutal death of his blind foster-brother Victor.

Marco has been streaming on the OTT platform SonyLIV post its theatrical run.