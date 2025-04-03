<i>After The Hunt</i> Trailer: Julia Roberts And Ayo Edebiri Clash In Tense Academic Drama. Whose Side Are You On?

The trailer of After The Hunt is out, and it appears to be a tense academic drama with heavyweight performances from its star-studded cast.

Director Luca Guadagnino presents a compelling narrative centered around Julia Roberts as a blonde, East Coast professor whose carefully constructed world begins to unravel when her promising student, played by Ayo Edebiri, accuses a colleague (Andrew Garfield) of sexual misconduct.

The trailer effectively establishes the mounting tension as Roberts finds herself caught between professional loyalty and moral obligation, particularly when her own past indiscretions threaten to surface.

The trailer shows Julia portraying a character who exudes intellectual authority while harbouring hidden vulnerabilities. Her supporting cast appears equally formidable, with Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloe Sevigny as fawning colleagues who add to the academic politics permeating the narrative.

Particularly striking is a confrontation between Roberts and Edebiri, where the latter states, "I'm no longer comfortable having this conversation with you," only to be met with Roberts' chilling retort: "Not everything is supposed to make you comfortable."

Andrew's character appears to walk a dangerous line between charismatic academic and predator. The trailer suggests his relationship with Roberts' character is complicated by their romantic history.

Produced by Imagine and Frensey Film Company with Brian Grazer, Luca Guadagnino, Jeb Brody and Allan Mandelbaum helming the project, After The Hunt is all set to release on October 10, 2025.