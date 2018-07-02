After Sanju's Success, Sonam Kapoor's 'Proud Dad' Anil Kapoor Shared This For Her

Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

"So happy and proud of you," Anil Kapoor wrote on an Instagram post dedicated to his daughter Sonam Kapoor on Monday when her latest film Sanju crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office. Anil Kapoor, just like any doting father shared a heart-warming post about his daughter's success, taking pride in Sonam's choice of films till date which resulted in "eight hits in a row." The actor shared a collage of Sonam's last eight films and added a note, which read: "The choices we make shape our lives. Sonam Kapoor you have made some pretty damn good ones when it comes to scripts, directors and content. Your hard work, commitment and conviction has resulted in eight hits in a row!" The collage featured Sonam's films like Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Khoobsurat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, PadMan, Veere Di Wedding and Sanju.





Sonam Kapoor was prompt to reciprocate to her father's post with a heart emoticon and wrote: "Dad only you would notice this. Love you." Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja also commented on Anil Kapoor's post saying: "Wowww! Sonam Kapoor."



Embed Sonam Kapoor, who completed a decade in the industry recently, was last seen in Sanju, which is a biopic based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, played by Ranbir Kapoor onscreen. Sonam Kapoor played one of Sanju's love interests in the film. She had a small but significant role in the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film. Sanju was welcomed by the critics as well as audience with positive reviews and within three days of its release, the film went on to garner Rs 120.06 crore.



Raanjhanaa,Khoobsurat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, PadMan, Veere Di Wedding have been significant films in her career so far. Neerja won Sonam Kapoor her first ever National Award while Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Veere Di Wedding have proved to be milestone in the actress' career in terms of their box office performances.



