After Salman Khan, Badshah Twists Lyrics Of <i>Tareefan</i> To Poke Fun At Trump's Tariff During US Show

Rapper-singer Badshah is currently in the US, courtesy of his North American tour. The singer's New Jersey show made it to social media for poking fun at President Donald Trump's tariff, which has been dominating the headlines.

What's Happening

Badshah twisted the lyrics of the hit song Tareefan from Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding. While singing Tareefan, Badshah changed the original line "Kinniya Tareefan Chahidi Ae Tenu" (How many compliments do you want) to "Kinni Tariff Chahidiye Trump Ko" (How much tariff does Trump want).

The reel became viral in no time.

A fan wrote, "Next collab: Badshah ft. Trump." Another fan wrote, "Bas ab Trump bhi bolega - DJ wale Badshah mera gaana baja do." Another fan wrote, "Crowd ko ek second ke liye bhi bore nahi hone diya."

Indian exports to the US are now subject to a 25 percent reciprocal levy, alongside an additional 25 percent tariff aimed at penalising India for its purchase of Russian crude. This brings the total tariff to 50 percent.

Background

On Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan seemingly took a potshot when he told contestant Farrhana Bhatt, "Ye kya ho raha hai poori duniya me. Jo sabsey zyada trouble fyaila rahey hain, unhi ko peace prize chahiye." (What is happening in the whole world? The ones creating the most trouble are the ones who want a peace prize.)

Salman's response came after Farrhana Bhatt described herself as a "peace activist" while clashing with Neelam Giri.

A large section of the internet believes Salman's comment was a hint at Trump, who often expresses his wish to have a Nobel Prize for peace.

Badshah's Work

Badshah is celebrating the success of his album Ek Tha Raja, featuring tracks like "God Damn," "Jawaab," and "Khushnuma." He has also been in the spotlight for his weight loss journey, revealing that he shed 20 kg through diet and exercise, while clarifying he didn't opt for Ozempic.