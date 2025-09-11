Raghava Lawrence Donates Rs 1 Lakh To Elderly Sweet Seller After Heartbreaking Photo Goes Viral

Tamil actor and philanthropist Raghava Lawrence has pledged financial support to an 80-year-old man and his wife, who sell homemade sweets and polis in Chennai. The couple reportedly earn their livelihood by selling traditional South Indian delicacies on trains.

Identified as Sri Raghavendra, the senior citizen gained attention after a photo of him went viral on social media. In the picture, he can be seen holding multiple packets of sweets in his hands. He also carried a signboard displaying his name, the prices of the snacks, and his contact information.

Sharing the picture on X (formerly Twitter), Raghava Lawrence wrote, "Today, A post reached me through social media about an 80-year-old man and his wife in Chennai who make sweets and polis, selling them on trains to survive. Their resilience moved me deeply. I am ready to contribute ₹1,00,000 to support their journey, hoping it brings them comfort and strength."

He added, "I've been trying to reach the contact provided, but haven't been able to. If anyone knows their details, please reach out to me. And if you happen to see them on the train, do buy their sweets and support them in any way you can. #ServiceIsGod #Maatram."

Raghava Lawrence often makes headlines for his philanthropic efforts. The actor established The Raghava Lawrence Charitable Trust in 2015 to support impoverished and disabled individuals in India. In 2023, he requested fans to stop donating to the trust, stating that he is now financially stable enough to fund its activities on his own.

Over the years, Raghava has funded numerous medical treatments, including open-heart surgeries for underprivileged children. He has also provided financial assistance and job opportunities to individuals with disabilities. Through his Maatram initiative, Raghava Lawrence even provided tractors to farmers to help improve their livelihoods.