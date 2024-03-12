Oscars 2024: Wife Eva Mendes' Appreciation Post For Ken, Sorry, Ryan Gosling Is Everything

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: jeffconway)

The award for the best wife goes to Eva Mendes. The actress has shared a special note for her husband, actor Ryan Gosling, who was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category at the Oscars 2024 for his role as Ken in Barbie. The award was won by Robert Downey Jr. for his performance as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer. Ryan Gosling also set the stage on fire with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt as they grooved to I'm Just Ken from his film Barbie. They were also joined by other Kens — Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Ncuti Gatwa, along with a surprise appearance by Slash. For his act, Ryan Gosling picked an all-pink attire, and we simply loved it. Giving a shout-out to her husband, Eva Mendes shared a picture of herself wearing a pink blazer, cool goggles and a cowboy hat. In the super adorable caption, Eva wrote, “You took Ken all the way to the Oscars, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed.” Replying to Eva Mendes' post, actress Jessica Simpson wrote, "You're my Barbie." Singer and actress Rita Wilson commented, "Absolutely brought the house down! Love your love."

I'm Just Ken lost the Best Original Song award to What Was I Made For (from the film Barbie), sung by Billie Eilish and Finneas.

Eva Mendes is hands down Ryan Gosling's biggest cheerleader. In a video shared by the actress on Instagram, we can see her standing outside Ryan Gosling's dressing room. “Always by my man,” read the text attached to the video.

For the unversed, Eva Mendes was MIA from the Oscars 2024 red carpet. But Ryan Gosling did not appear solo. The actor was joined by his parents Donna and Valerio, and sister Mandi Gosling. The family of four were twinning and winning in their black OOTDs.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling confirmed their marriage in November 2022. They are proud parents of two daughters Esmeralda Amada Gosling and Amada Lee Gosling.