Eva Mendes On First Meeting With Ryan Gosling: "We Actually Met On An Airplane A Very Long Time Ago"

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are among Hollywood's most loved couples. They managed to keep the relationship secret for many years. Ryan and Eva worked together in the 2012 film The Place Beyond The Pines. It was believed that their first meeting took place on the set of the movie. In a recent interview, Eva Mendes revealed the truth. The actress said that she first met Ryan on an aircraft. “We actually met on an airplane a very long time ago," said Eva during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Before working with Ryan Gosling in The Place Beyond The Pines, Eva Mendes featured in movies such as Hitch, Ghost Rider, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Out of Time and The Other Guys. She later quit acting to focus on her personal life and raise their two daughters – Esmeralda Amada, 10, and Amada Lee, 8.

The actress shared her feelings about motherhood on The Drew Barrymore Show. Eva Mendes said, “I actually didn't feel lost. I felt very clear but then I felt lost, if that makes sense. Then when it was like the cliche of, ok well, who am I now after the kids can survive on their own? I mean, they're only 8 and 10, but you know what I mean? They don't need me every second, it's a little different. But I love talking to my girls about anything so I feel very fulfilled.”

In a previous interview, Eva Mendes was asked if she would ever make an acting comeback. “I don't know. If there's interesting roles. I left at a time where, 10 years ago, I kind of felt like I did it, ya know, I just worked with Ryan Gosling. He's like the best, it was such a high off my career to work with him and what we created together that I was like, this is a good time to Seinfeld it and just walk out. So, who knows?” Eva told Good Morning America.

Since her break from acting, almost a decade ago, Eva Mendes has collaborated on fashion and home decor projects. She has also written her new children's book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries.