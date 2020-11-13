After Ludo, Anurag Basu And Bhushan Kumar To Collaborate Again

Anurag Basu recently directed Ludo.

After collaborating for a multi starrer comedy crime caper, Ludo, producer-director duo Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu have decided to strengthen their association. India's one of the largest production house Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu are joining hands to create several more entertaining commercial cinema after Ludo.

While the audiences will enjoy Ludo that is streaming now on Netflix, the duo has started discussing their next collaborations now. Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar has started working on a few projects they want to collaborate on together. While details are under wraps at the moment, one of the many films that the duo will announce the sequel to Ludo apart from numerous other developments in the lineup.

Excited with his latest release filmmaker Anurag Basu says, "While working on Ludo with Bhushanji it was easy and smooth collaboration on cinema which we both are passionate about. I am glad that we have more projects we plan to jointly work towards and create fascinating stories."

Finding a trustworthy partner to collaborate on several films, producer Bhushan Kumar adds, "Anurag Dada is one of the finest filmmakers in the country and has done a superlative job with Ludo. He has many mind blowing story ideas I am keen on collaborating with him for one of which is Ludo 2. We will soon make an official announcement of our next film once everything is finalised."

Ludo, an ensemble film, that released on Netflix yesterday is an edgy crime drama with lots of comedy produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, Divya Khosla Kumar, Taani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar and directed by Anurag Basu.

