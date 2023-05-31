After KK's Death, Shaan's Family Made Him Get An MRI: 'It Was All Fine'

Image was shared on Twitter. (courtesy: igauravbaraskar)

Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK died on this fateful day last year. On his first death anniversary, his close friend and industry colleague Shaan revealed how his family insisted he get an MRI done following KK's sudden death and how this incident made him realize that "life is so unpredictable." Talking to Hindustan Times, Shaan said, "My family insisted I get an MRI done. Thankfully, it was all fine. But his death made me realize that life is so unpredictable. So, it's important to live in the present.”

Remembering his late friend and the bond the duo shared, the Chand Sifarish singer continued, "We had some of our best times while recording songs together or while performing on stage. KK was very disciplined. He'd be on time and his preparation – for a song recording or stage show – was always on point. We did some great duets together. While some went on to become anthem hits like Dus Bahaane (Dus; 2005), Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe (Dil Chahta Hai; 2001) and It's The Time To Disco (Kal Ho Naa Ho; 2003), others like Jo Dar Gaya Woh Mar Gaya (Ghaath; 2000) and Dekho Nashe Mein (Race; 2008) are also memorable.”

KK was not a "social" person, his friend said, adding that the late singer "wouldn't even take phone calls while vacationing."

"He wouldn't attend parties, as he felt parties mein koi serious conversations nahin hoti (He wouldn't attend parties as he felt no serious conversations happen there). He preferred meeting people one-on-one and having engaging chats. Now that he's gone, there are so many memories and things he said that I recall. I also realize that a lot of stuff that he'd say casually had such deep meaning. But he'd say it so causally that it didn't come across as something so meaningful back then,” Shaan said while fondly talking about his friend.

The 53-year-old singer collapsed a few hours after his concert at Nazrul Mancha Auditorium on May 31, 2022. The singer was rushed to a hospital in Kolkata, where he was declared dead.

KK's iconic tracks include Yaaron Dosti from his album Pal, Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai from Woh Lamhe... and Tu Aashiqui Hai, to name a few.