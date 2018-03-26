After Kareena Kapoor, Gauri Khan Says Next Taimur And AbRam Will Visit Her Store

Actress Kareena Kapoor dropped by Gauri Khan's store in Mumbai last week. She was accompanied by best friend Amrita Arora, who had previously visited the store with sister Malaika. Gauri shared several pictures with Kareena and in her latest post, she said that Taimur and AbRam will be next at the store. "So next are Taimur and AbRam at the store," she wrote while adding a series of pictures with Kareena and Amrita. Taimur, 1, is Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's son. AbRam, who is all of four, is Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's youngest child. Gauri Khan Designs is located in Santacruz and several Bollywood celebrities have visited the store till now, including Aamir Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra and others.
Take a look at the pictures Gauri posted with Kareena.
In one of the posts, Gauri wrote about Kareena's appearance and wrote, "The sensational Kareena Kapoor visits us. The size zero look, the gym look and now the GKD look." Kareena was smartly dressed in a white tee and blue denims. She aced her look with a pair of tan boots and a watch.
Kareena Kapoor has starred with Shah Rukh Khan in films like Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Ra.One.
Once, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and AbRam had welcomed Nita Ambani to the store.
Kareena Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of Veere Di Wedding.