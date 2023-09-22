Weekend Binge: 5 Iconic Roles Of Kareena Kapoor That Make Her Everyone's Favourite

Kareena Kapoor as Poo. (courtesy: YouTube)

There are superstars and then there is Kareena Kapoor. The actress, who turned 43 on Thursday, is known for her impeccable fashion sense, acting chops and the on-point pout game. Not many would disagree that Kareena is Bollywood's “queen of pout”. Well, let's face it — she also keeps us glued to the seats with her strong on-screen presence. Her latest release Jaane Jaan is a testament to the statement. The actress plays Maya D'Souza in Sujoy Ghosh's film, which also marks her much-waited OTT debut. The film, based on Keigo Higashino's novel The Devotion of Suspect X, is streaming on Netflix. Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat are also part of it. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee called Jaane Jaan "an all-round triumph" adding that "Kareena Kapoor conveys a wide gamut of emotions in a performance marked by remarkable restraint." To celebrate Kareena Kapoor's performance as Maya D'Souza and her birthday, let's revisit some of her iconic roles:

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham – Poo aka Pooja (Netflix)

Is there a better way to start? We think not. Just like she says, “Kon hai yeh jisne dobara mudke Poo ko nahi dekha”. Kareena Kapoor's Poo is not just a character. Be it her sassy dialogues, unapologetic attitude or fancy outfits – Poo is P.H.A.T (pretty, hot and tempting).

Jab We Met – Geet (Amazon Prime Video)

“Main apni favourite hoon” Rings a bell? Of course, we are talking about Geet aka Kareena Kapoor. The bindas, a high-spirited, self-loving girl with a bubbly personality was the perfect anecdote to the brooding Aditya Kashyap (played by Shahid Kapoor).

Asoka – Kaurwaki (Netflix)

Kareena Kapoor as warrior princess Kaurwaki captivated our attention. This character stays in our hearts rent-free. The Santosh Sivan directorial also featured Shah Rukh Khan. The actress exuded fire and passion in every single frame (with or without SRK).

Chameli – Chameli (DisneyPlus Hotstar)

Kareena Kapoor delivered a breakthrough performance as a sex worker in the critically acclaimed film, Chameli. The film narrates the story of Chameli and an investment banker (played by Rahul Bose), who bonded over misery after his car breaks down in the red light district.

3 Idiots – Doctor Pia (Apple TV)

Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi's 3 Idiots – loosely based on Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone – is a cult classic. While the trio tickled our funny bones and left us with teary eyes, Kareena Kapoor as Doctor Pia was equally loved by all. Her on-screen pairing with Rancho (Aamir Khan) left fans in awe.

Do let us know which one is your favourite.