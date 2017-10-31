After House Of Cards Shocker, Kevin Spacey's Emmy Honour Retracted

The trajectory of Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey's downfall mirrors that of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Mr Spacey issued a statement apologising to actor Anthony Rapp, who has alleged that the Oscar-winning actor had made a 'sexual advance' on him when he was all of 14. In the apology statement, Mr Spacey had also come out as gay, which was criticized by Twitter, who thought it was Kavin Spacey's way to "distract everyone from the fact that he just got exposed as a child molester." A day after, Kevin Spacey released the statement, the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced on Twitter that it will not honour the actor with the 2017 Emmy Founders Award.
Highlights
- Kevin Spacey was scheduled to receive Emmy Founders Award
- House Of Cards makers have cancelled the series
- The showrunners were "deeply troubled" by the allegations
The International Academy has announced that in light of recent events it will not honor Kevin Spacey with the 2017 Intl Emmy Founders Award— Intl Emmy Awards (@iemmys) October 30, 2017
Earlier in the day, online streaming site Nexflix announced that the current sixth season of House Of Cards, which is headlined by Kevin Spacey, will be the last season of the show and that the series has been cancelled. As per an AFP report, Netflix and House of Cards production company Media Rights Capital issued a joint statement saying they were "deeply troubled" by the allegations against Mr Spacey, who is currently not scheduled to be on set. "In response to last night's revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported," the statement read.
On Monday, Kevin Spcey said in his statement that he was "horrified beyond words" to hear Anthony Rapp's "story," which he says he "doesn't remember." He said: "I owe him (Anthony Rapp) the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour" and added: "This story has encouraged me to address other things in my life... I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I now choose to live life as a gay man."
Read Kevin Spacey's statement:
October 30, 2017
Mr Spacey issued the statement after Anthony Rapp's interview with BuzzFeedNews went viral.