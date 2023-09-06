On Friday Night Plan's Success, Babil Khan Receives A Heartfelt Note From Mom Sutapa Sikdar

Sutapa shared this image. (Courtesy: SutapaSikdar)

Late actor Irrfan Khan and writer Sutapa Sikdar's son actor Babil Khan's latest offering, Friday Night Plan, is making all the right noises. The Netflix film, which also stars Juhi Chawla and Medha Rana, has received much love from fans and critics alike. Babil, who is basking in the success of Friday Night Plan, has received an open letter from “mumma” Sutapa Sikdar. She has shared a set of throwback pictures on Instagram. The first one features a postcard highlighting the power of motherhood. In the next slide, we get a glimpse of the handwritten note sent by Sutapa Sikdar to Babil. She also said that the card was sent “from an art exhibition to tell (that) siblings and children are an integral part of a mother's life.” Sutapa Sikdar also dropped some childhood pictures of Babil and Ayaan Khan [Irrfan and Sutapa Sikdar's second child].

In her long message, Sutapa Sikdar wrote, “Few years ago, I wrote you a letter dear Babil and sent you this card from an art exhibition, to tell siblings and children are an integral part of a mother's life. At that time, I wasn't a single mother, little did I know I would be one day…At that time, I didn't know that years later you would do this role in 'FNP (Friday Night Plan) of a single mother 'and two siblings...so life and art blurred again. My elder son always holds Ayaan's hand always. It's not been easy for you…For none of us but you need to be for each other sometimes goofy sometimes vulnerable but be there after all you are the elder son. Congratulations for FNP (Friday Night Plan)'s success. Mumma.”

Reacting to his mother's adorable post, Babil Khan dropped a bunch of red heart emojis. His Friday Night Plan co-star Medha Rana also left hearts in the comments.

On Teachers' Day, Sutapa Sikdar paid a heartfelt tribute to her and Irrfan Khan's guru, theatre personality and activist Prasanna. She posted a montage featuring Babil Khan interacting with Prasanna. Some pictures also featured Sutapa Sikdar, and Prasanna having a chit-chat, while Babil sat around patiently. Wishing Prasanna a “happy teachers' day”, she wrote, “When Irrfan and my teacher mesmerises our son. #guru #trueteacher #Irrfan.” In the caption, Sutapa Sikdar added: “Forever indebted to prassanna sir for the knowledge he parted beyond cast creed religion.this happiness is beyond words when our guru can also be our son's teacher. Teacher has the power no one has. They can create a generation or ruin a generation.”

Sutapa Sikdar has written dialogues for films like Khamoshi, Shabd, and Kahaani. She has also produced Irrfan Khan's Madaari and Qarib Qarib Singlle.