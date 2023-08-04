Friday Night Plan Teaser: Brothers Babil Khan, Amrith Jayan Are Home Alone. What Could Go Wrong?

Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan in a still from the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

Irrfan Khan's son Babil just announced his next project on Friday. The actor shared the teaser of his upcoming Netflix film titled Friday Night Plan. The teaser showcases Juhi Chawla telling her sons that she may have to stay overnight in Pune. "Will you be able to manage without me for one day," she asks. Neither Babil Khan nor Amrith Jayan say a word. The teaser then transitions to a montage of the two brothers fighting as they are left unsupervised. There are party sequences, football matches and a lot more in store. The text "Two brothers, one crazy plan" flashes on screen as the teaser ends. We can't wait for the brothers to embark on the crazy journey together.

Check out the teaser of Friday Night Plan here:

Sharing the video on his Instagram profile, Babil Khan wrote, "Two unsupervised siblings in a room... they might have the most epic Friday Night Plan. Premieres on 1st September, only on Netflix." In the comments, Babil's mother Sutapa Sikdar wrote, "That looks a bigger plan than just an usual Friday plan! Love to the whole team."

Friday Night Plan is slated to release on September 1 on streaming giant Netflix. The film has been directed by Vatsal Neelakantan and it has been backed by Excel Entertainment. Vatsal Neelakantan has previously worked with the production house on projects like Inside Edge, Mirzapur.

Babil Khan made his acting debut with the musical drama Qala, co-starring Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Varun Grover. The film, directed by Anvita Dutt, released on Netflix last year.