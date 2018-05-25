After Dangal, Nitesh Tiwari Announces His Next With Sajid Nadiadwala

Highlights
- Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studio will back Nitesh Tiwari's next
- Nitesh Tiwari's next film will release on August 30, 2019
- "A story I am excited to tell," said Mr Tiwari
Looking forward to being a part of the #SajidNadiadwala and #FoxStarStudios family for my next, after Dangal. A story I am excited to tell. Releases on 30th August 2019. Cast to be announced soon, stay tuned! @NGEMovies@foxstarhindi— Nitesh Tiwari (@niteshtiwari22) May 24, 2018
Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment also announced the news of their collaboration on Twitter and wrote:
Drumrolls #SajidNadiadwala & #FoxStarStudios collaborate once again and bring to you @niteshtiwari22's next, after Dangal. A riveting story on today's generation. Releasing on 30th August 2019. Cast to be announced soon!@WardaNadiadwala@foxstarhindipic.twitter.com/zZfzYTVT0F— Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) 24 May 2018
Mr Tiwari's last film Dangal emerged as a huge box office success, and received critical acclamation as well. The film had also performed well at the China box office and went on to break many box office records in the country and overseas. It became the first and only Indian film with an overseas gross exceeding 100 million dollars and at the Indian box office, the movie has scored over Aamir Khan co-starred with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in the sports biopic.