After Dangal, Nitesh Tiwari Announces His Next With Sajid Nadiadwala

Nitesh Tiwari will collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studio for his next film.

  1. Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studio will back Nitesh Tiwari's next
  2. Nitesh Tiwari's next film will release on August 30, 2019
  3. "A story I am excited to tell," said Mr Tiwari
Director Nitesh Tiwari announced his collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studio for his next venture after the massive success of his last film Dangal, starring Aamir Khan in the lead. Nitesh Tiwari's next movie is expected to release on August 30, 2019 and its story the director is "excited to tell." The director said that the cast of the film will also be announced soon. On his official Twitter handle, the director wrote: "Looking forward to being a part of the Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios family for my next after Dangal. A story I am excited to tell. Releases on August 30, 2019. Cast to be announced soon, stay tuned!"
 

Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment also announced the news of their collaboration on Twitter and wrote:
 

Sajid Nadiadwala, who had backed films like Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2, will collaborate with the Dangal director for the untitled film. The three names involved in the project have a pretty good track record and considering this, it will not be wrong to assume that something big is in the making. Nitesh Tiwari and his team have been tight lipped about the film and except very little information, the makers have not divulged much about the upcoming project.

Mr Tiwari's last film Dangal emerged as a huge box office success, and received critical acclamation as well. The film had also performed well at the China box office and went on to break many box office records in the country and overseas. It became the first and only Indian film with an overseas gross exceeding 100 million dollars and at the Indian box office, the movie has scored over Aamir Khan co-starred with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in the sports biopic.

