Manikarnika: After Ankita Lokhande's ' Dream' Bollywood Debut, Actress Posts Heartfelt Note Thanking Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor And Others

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who made her Bollywood debut with period drama Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, posted a heartfelt note on Instagram to express her gratitude to everyone who has been a part of her journey so far. Ankita, who played the role of Jhalkari Bai, one of the commanders in Rani Laxmi Bai's army, wrote: "I saw myself on the big screen for the first time. Yes, my dream has finally come true. Hardwork has paid off. Watching myself as Jhalkari Bai in Manikarnika, it was a very emotional moment for me. It was an overwhelming experience."

The period drama was based on the life of Rani Laxmi Bai, who is counted among one of the first freedom fighters. She fought the East India Company when they tried to seize her kingdom. The film highlights the famous rebellion of 1857. Kangana Ranaut plays the titular character in Manikarnika. Ankita thanked Kangana for being the "best" co-star and for always being there for her. "Kangana Ranaut has been a best co-star and director. Thank you Kangana for always being there for me and taking this film a notch higher," read an excerpt from the actress' post.

Ankita Lokhande, who became a household name after playing the role of Archana in Pavitra Rishta, thanked the producer of the soap Ekta Kapoor. "I want to thank each and every person who has been a part of my journey and has helped me achieve my goal. I want to thank Ekta Kapoor ma'am for recognising the talent in me and giving me Pavitra Rishta which gave me the identity across the country," she further wrote.

The 34-year-old actress concluded the note thanking fans and followers for their immense support and encouragement. "The person that I am today is all because of my fans. Words are not enough to express my love for them. Thank you all for always being there for me and now that I am stepping into another phase of my life, I hope that they will shower more love. Their love encourages me to do better and I hope that I will always receive the same in future," she added.

Ankita Lokhande has not announced her next project as of now.