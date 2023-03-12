Aditya Dhar's ROFL Reply To Wife Yami Gautam's Birthday Post

Image was shared by Yami Gautam. (courtesy: yamigautam)

On the occasion of her husband Aditya Dhar's birthday, actress Yami Gautam dropped an adorable post on Instagram. Sharing a cute picture of the director and herself, Yami captioned the post, "Happy birthday to my (with a bunch of emoticons denoting, universe, sun, moon, star, heart)". In the picture, we see the happy couple twinning in black while they flash a wide smile at the camera. Aditya, however, had the most hilarious reply to the post. Sharing it on his Instagram story, the director wrote, "Thank you my Yami. Ab main jaaon bartan done(Now can I go, the dishes are done)".

Take a look at the posts here:

Not only Yami, but actor Vicky Kaushal also wished the director by posting a picture of Aditya on his Instagram story. Vicky Kaushal shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday mere bhai (Happy birthday my brother)". Aditya Dhar made his directorial debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike in which Vicky Kaushal played the lead role.

Here's a look at the picture:

Meanwhile, the trailer of the film, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga was released last week. The trailer of the film starring Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam featured them as a couple planning a heist involving diamonds on a plane. However, their well-laid plans go awry when the plane gets hijacked. The trailer also featured Sharad Kelkar in a pivotal role. The film, directed by Ajay Singh and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, will be released on Netflix on March 24.

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Lost.