Adipurush Star Prabhas' Viral Reply To Question About Marriage

Prabhas clicked at the event. (courtesy: Chandra53540004)

Prabhas and team Adipurush were in Tirupati on Tuesday for the grand pre-release event of the film. According to ETimes and several other media reports, when asked about his marital status, the actor replied, "I will get married in Tirupati." Prabhas was rumoured to be dating his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon. However, both the actors dismissed the rumours on several occasions. Kriti Sanon and Prabhas trended big time last year after Kriti Sanon's Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan had hinted that the Adipurush co-stars are dating. "Its neither Pyaar, nor PR. Our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are absolutely baseless," Kriti Sanon had clarified in a statement last year.

Meanwhile, ahead of the grand event, the star was clicked at the the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala. Pictures from his visit went viral. Take a look:

Ahead of #AdipurushPreReleaseEvent in Tirupati, Pan India Mega Star #Prabhas Anna had a VIP Beak Darshanam at Tirumala early this morning. on Behalf of AP Government @VikranthYReddy Received Prabhas Anna !



Jai Shree Ram

Om Namo Narayana #Adipurushpic.twitter.com/fkAs7tSzP1 — YS Jagan Fans Campaign (@YSJFansCampaign) June 6, 2023

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is based on the Ramayana and it stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh.

The film will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 13. The magnum opus is slated to release in theatres in IMAX and 3D on June 16 this year. The film, directed by Om Raut, has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. Adipurush will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in theatres.