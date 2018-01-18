Adil Hussain Decodes What 'Underrated' Means In Bollywood

Critically acclaimed actor Adil Hussain says the word "underrated" in Bollywood translates to being less bankable. A Twitter user wrote: "Actors are unique, actors are special. The term 'underrated' should not be a tool to measure the brilliance of an actor. It's embarrassing. Are my words agreeable? Adil Hussain, Sayani Gupta, Tillotama Shome, Rasika Dugal, Pankaj Tripathi."
To this, Adil replied by saying: "Underrated means - in a market of so called Bollywood films, these actors are less bankable! Market is dictated by different set of rules, rarely have very little to do with art."
The actor, who has featured in films like Parched and Mukti Bhawan, added: "Only an unprecedented, radical, cultural revolution can change the current taste for cinema in India."
