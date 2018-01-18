Adil Hussain Decodes What 'Underrated' Means In Bollywood

"Underrated means - in a market of so called Bollywood films, these actors are less bankable! Market is dictated by different set of rules, rarely have very little to do with art," said Adil Hussain

Entertainment | | Updated: January 18, 2018 20:14 IST
Adil Hussain recently featured in Mukti Bhawan

Mumbai: 

Critically acclaimed actor Adil Hussain says the word "underrated" in Bollywood translates to being less bankable. A Twitter user wrote: "Actors are unique, actors are special. The term 'underrated' should not be a tool to measure the brilliance of an actor. It's embarrassing. Are my words agreeable? Adil Hussain, Sayani Gupta, Tillotama Shome, Rasika Dugal, Pankaj Tripathi."

To this, Adil replied by saying: "Underrated means - in a market of so called Bollywood films, these actors are less bankable! Market is dictated by different set of rules, rarely have very little to do with art."
 

The actor, who has featured in films like Parched and Mukti Bhawan, added: "Only an unprecedented, radical, cultural revolution can change the current taste for cinema in India."

On the work front, Adil will next be seen in Aiyaary.


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

