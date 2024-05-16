Adhyayan Suman Reacts To Heeramandi Co-Star Sharmin Segal Being Trolled: 'Star Kids Face This'

Sharmin Segal shared this image. (courtesy: sharminsegal)

Sharmin Sehgal, who played the role of Alamzeb in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi, has been at the receiving end of relentless trolling by fans for her performance ever since the show released on streaming giant Netflix. The hate received from the Internet users also led to Sharmin disabling the comments section under her Instagram post. Among those raising a voice against the trolling and coming in support of Sharmin was also her Heeramandi co-star Adhyayan Suman. In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Adhyayan Suman, who plays a nawab in the historical drama series said, “It shakes your confidence. It also depends on how you're as a person and how you handle these things. No matter how thick-skinned you pretend to be, it still affects you somewhere. Like, I shouldn't be talking about the two haters who questioned my screen time out of the 20,000 positive messages I got and yet I feel the urge to discuss those two. You do want to give some kind of a clarification because it does hurt you somewhere.”

“In case of Sharmin, I don't know how much backlash she's facing because I've only heard good things about her. I honestly don't know of the personal attacks they're making at her. But a lot of star kids face this,” Adhyayan added.

Earlier, Taha Shah Badussha, who plays Sharmin's love interest Tajdar balock in the series, spoke up against the trolling that his co-star is facing. Taha told ZoomTV that it is unfair to compare her to seasoned actresses like Manisha Koirala. Explaining that he was not aware that Sharmin Segal was being trolled, Taha Shah said: “I didn't know that. She has done two films. I feel she follows the method of keeping it subtle at times. I have worked with her and I do know as an actor she has tried her best. I literally felt that people would not give me any love, but not the way I am getting. So, the audience can react in a very unpredictable way, to be very honest. As far as Sharmin and her performance is concerned - I lived with her literally on set. She was always punctual. She was always there on time. She was always trying to do her best. How it comes off to the audience is a different ball game altogether and I can't comment on that. But I know she has got a great heart. She was always present on set and as an actor that's all you need"

Sharmin Segal made her acting debut in the 2019 film Malaal, Taha Shah Badussha is known for his work in projects such as Luv Ka The End, Gippi, and Baar Baar Dekho, among others.