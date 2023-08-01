Adhyayan Suman On Speaking About Relationship With Kangana Ranaut: 'People Didn't Know My Side Of Story'

Adhyayan S Suman shared this image. (courtesy: adhyayansuman )

Raaz actor Adhyayan Suman made his debut in Bollywood almost 15 years ago but largely remained under the spotlight due to his turbulent relationship with actress and Raaz co-star Kangana Ranaut. In a recent interview with News18, the actor opened up about the relationship and also revealed why he chose to publicly talk about it in 2017, almost 8 years after they dated. Adhyayan Suman said, “I don't regret speaking about my relationship. I spoke about it like any human being would. I spoke about it at a point when people didn't know about my side of the story.”

"We've to understand that every coin has two sides. People knew the other side of it. I wanted to speak up just once and not discuss it any further. When you're in the public domain, there are so many opinions and judgments passed about you that sometimes it's important to clear things out," the actor continued.

The actor also clarified that the move was not to invite publicity or else he could have decided to speak up in 2009 itself. Talking to News18, Adhyayan Suman said, “If you recall, there were no press conferences arranged. I never created a hullabaloo saying that things happened with me. It was just once that I spoke out of respect for that person and more importantly, for myself. “If I was publicity hungry, I would've spoken about it back in 2009 when I had the relationship and not in 2017. What difference does it make to my career? You don't get work because of your affairs but because of your talent. People judged me back then but then they came back and apologized to me after I spoke about my side of the story. I faced backlash but I don't regret it at all.”

For the unversed, Adhyayan Suman and Kangana Ranaut began dating on the sets of Raaz: The Mystery Continues in 2008. The couple broke up the following year in 2009. In 2016, Adhyayan Suman accused the Queen star of being physically violent and performing black magic on him.

Adhyayan Suman is known for his work in films including Haal-e-dil, Heartless and, Raaz – The Mystery Continues.