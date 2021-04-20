Actress Minissha Lamba Adds More Pics To Her Maldives Holiday Album

Minissha Lamba shared this image. (courtesy minissha_lamba)

Bachna Ae Haseeno actress Minissha Lamba, who has been holidaying in the Maldives for a few days, shared another picture from her vacation in the island nation. On Tuesday, she shared a picture of herself on her Instagram profile. In the picture, the 36-year-old actress can be seen enjoying the view. She captioned the post: "Golden hour in my favorite dress.., Or magic light... Early morning and just at sunset... The time when we rush to take beautiful shots in movies... Where you plan your beauty shots or scenes that will be shot in this beautiful soft glow of our sun."

Take a look at her post here:

Minissha Lamba has actively been sharing pictures from her stay in Maldives. "A picture a day... Keeps the blues away.... In this case though... The blues are highly appreciated," she wrote posting this picture from her vacation.

She also gave her Instafam a glimpse of her "beachside dinner," breakfast by the pool and she chanced upon the perfect "reading spot." See the pictures shared by her here:

Minissha Lamba is known for starring in films such as Yahaan, Kidnap, Dus Kahaniyaan, Bhoomi, Anthony Kaun Hai and Shaurya and Punjabi films Heer And Hero and Double Di Trouble. She also featured in the 2008 film Bachna Ae Haseeno, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Bipasha Basu. A few years ago, she trended big time after she revealed that she switched careers to become a professional poker player.