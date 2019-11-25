Actress Gehana Vasisth, Who Collapsed During Shoot, Is Now 'Stable'

Gehana Vasisth on the sets of Gandii Baat. (Image courtesy: gehana_vasisth)

Highlights She needs three to four days to recover, the doctor said Gehana Vasisth collapsed on the sets of a web-series last week She was recently seen in ALTBalaji's Gandii Baat

Actress Gehana Vasisth, who collapsed during the filming of a web-series last week, is reportedly 'stable' now. As per an IANS report, Gehana, who is severely diabetic, is recovering in Mumbai's Raksha Multispeciality Hospital. Dr Pranav Kabra, who is attending to Ms Vasisth, told IANS, "Due to various complications in her vitals and body, the differential diagnosis was concluded as diabetic keto-acidosis (DK), which had reached a very advanced stage in Gehana's system. Diabetic ketoacidosis is a serious complication of diabetes that occurs when your body produces high levels of blood acids called ketones."

He also added that the actress was on the verge of slipping into coma, which could have been fatal. "She needs three to four days to recover, and it may be possible to discharge her after proper monitoring of glucose levels, heart rate and other vital parameters, and depending on her clinical condition and outcomes," the doctor said in a statement.

On Friday, IANS reported that Gehana Vasisth suffered a cardiac arrest during the shoot. She had reportedly been working a long shift without proper nutrition. At that time, Dr Pranav Kabra also told IANS that Ms Vasisth's condition probably deteriorated after a reaction between her prescription medicines and some energy drinks she consumed that day. "She has diabetes and her sugar is on the higher side, while her blood pressure is very low. We were told she consumed some energy drinks and was also taking medication for diabetes and some other ailment," he had said.

Gehana Vasisth was recently seen in ALTBalaji's Gandii Baat. She has also featured in shows on the Ullu app.

(With inputs from IANS)

