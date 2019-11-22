Actress Gehana Vasisth, 31, Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Shoot, Hospitalised

Gehana Vasisth on the sets of Gandii Baat. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Television actress Gehana Vasisth was hospitalised on Thursday after she suffered a cardiac arrest during the filming of a web-series, reported news agency IANS. As per the IANS report, Ms Vasisth had been working a long shift without taking proper nutrition and she is has been put on ventilator in Mumbai's Raksha Hospital. The team of doctors attending to Ms Vasisth told IANS that they suspect that this might have happened due to a reaction between her prescription medicines and some energy drinks she consumed that day. Pranav Kabra, doctor and head of Raksha Hospital, told IANS, "From the preliminary information we have got so far, Gehana Vasisth was shooting for nearly 48 hours without proper nourishment. She has been admitted to the Intensive Care section and we are doing a series of tests on her."

"She has diabetes and her sugar is on the higher side, while her blood pressure is very low. We were told she consumed some energy drinks and was also taking medication for diabetes and some other ailment. We are not sure if there was any reaction between what she consumed. We have to wait for the results of all the tests... She is not responding to treatment and has difficulty breathing on her own. We have put her on ventilator to ensure she has proper oxygen supply to her brain," he added.

Gehana Vasisth was recently seen in ALTBalaji's Gandii Baat. She has also featured in shows on the Ullu app.

