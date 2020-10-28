Actress Divya Agarwal's Father Dies Of COVID-19. Ekta Kapoor, Esha Gupta And Other Celebs Pay Tributes

Divya Agarwal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: divyaagarwal_official)

Highlights Divya's father had tested positive for the virus earlier this month

He was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai

"I love you, Papa," wrote Divya

Television actress Divya Agarwal's father died of COVID-19 on Wednesday. He had tested positive for the virus earlier this month and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Announcing the news on social media, Divya Agarwal shared a picture of herself and her father and wrote: "You are always with me... I love you, Papa... RIP." Several celebrities from film and television industry, including producer Ekta Kapoor, actress Esha Gupta, TV stars Shruti Sinha, Shweta Mehta and Priyanka Udhwani, condoled the death of Divya's father in the comments section of her post. Divya Agarwal's boyfriend, actor Varun Sood, also shared an emotional post for her father on his Instagram account.

Take a look at Divya Agarwal's post here:

On Tuesday, Divya Agarwal shared a post urging her fans to pray for her father's health. "I request everyone to pray for my dad dil se at 5 pm... a collective force of prayer will be really helpful...Mujhe nahi pata kitne beliefs hote hai... I know there's god. Please pray to god... I have tried everything possible and I'm not going stop trying," she wrote.

In one of her previous posts, Divya shared that first, her brother Prince tested positive for COVID-19, followed by her parents. She revealed that her father was immediately admitted to a hospital as he had a heart ailment. He was later moved to the intensive care unit. Almost a week ago, Divya shared a family photo and wrote about his father's condition. "In this battle of life.. my dad has always taught me to be strong... I'm hell of a strong daughter and will prove it to life that no matter how bad it is... I'm going to face you with love and believe in god. My dad needs a lot of prayers...I'll fight this," read an excerpt from her post.

Divya Agarwal is best-known for winning the reality show Ace Of Space Season 1. She has also appeared as a contestant on Splitsvilla. She has also featured in ALT Balaji's web-series Ragini MMS Returns 2 and Puncch Beat.