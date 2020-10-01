Actor Vikas Kalantri And Wife Priyanka Test Positive For COVID-19

"We are home quarantined with mild symptoms," tweeted Vikas

Actor Vikas Kalantri And Wife Priyanka Test Positive For COVID-19

Vikas Kalantri shared this photo. (Image courtesy: vikaaskalantri )

Highlights

  • Vikas shared his and Priyanka's coronavirus diagnosis on Wednesday
  • "We have isolated ourselves," he wrote
  • Vikas' friend Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife have also tested Covid+
New Delhi:

TV couple Vikas Kalantri and Priyanka have tested positive for COVID-19, the actor announced on social media on Wednesday. In a note, Vikas Kalantri stated that the couple have "mild symptoms" and "have isolated themselves." He also asked those who have met him and Priyanka in the last few days to take "necessary precautions." Here's what Vikas Kalantri wrote: "My wife Priyanka and myself have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are home quarantined with mild symptoms and are taking utmost precaution and care. We have isolated ourselves. To anyone, who has come in contact with us recently, please take necessary precautions."

Vikas have worked in films like Pyaar Zindagi Hai, Nayee Padosan, Jigyaasa, Naqaab and Jimmy. Priyanka is best-known for her performance in TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai.

Vikas Kalantri's post arrived after TV stars Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee shared their coronavirus diagnosis on Instagram. For those who don't know, Vikas and Priyanka are close friends of Gurmeet and Debina. Recently, Vikaas also shared a photo from a birthday party that also featured Gurmeet and his wife. On Wednesday, Gurmeet tweeted: "My wife Debina and I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are, touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care. Thank you all for your love and support."

TV stars such as Navina Bole, Disha Parmar, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Himani Shivpuri, Rajesh Kumar, Parth Samthaan, Sara Khan and Shrenu Parikh also tested positive for coronavirus.

Comments
vikaas kalantriYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai actress priyanka

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india