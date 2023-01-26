Watch: Shweta Tiwari And Vikaas Kalantri Groove To 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', Fans Shower Love

Shweta Tiwari and Vikaas Kalantri were seen dancing to the hit 'Pathaan' song

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan, who had been waiting to watch him on screen for four years, were overjoyed when 'Pathaan' was released in cinema halls on Wednesday. The movie is off to a great start and is garnering much love and appreciation from fans. Even before its release, the songs of the movie created quite a stir on the internet and left everyone humming and grooving. Social media is full of videos of people recreating the songs' hook steps, and now popular TV actors have also hopped on the trend.

In a video which is going viral, actors Shweta Tiwari and Vikaas Kalantri were seen grooving to Pathaan's superhit song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'. The actress shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "That was a #1takechallenge by @payalsoniiiiii & I guess we aced it, what say @shweta.tiwari. #whenwedance#jhoomejopathaan #reels #bffs".

Watch the video here:

In the video, the actors can be seen standing in front of the camera and recording their performances. As the song plays, they start grooving enthusiastically to the song and nail the hook step.

Fans of the actor loved the energetic dance and showered love in the comment section. Actor Sharad Malhotra wrote, "Waaaaaah...Giving srk a run for his money." Another commented, "What fun."

Coming back to 'Pathaan', the movie has created history by becoming the first Indian film to be released in more than 100 countries. The Shah Rukh Khan film will be released on 5,200 screens at home and 2,500 screens abroad.

In 'Pathaan', Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone play the roles of covert agents who work together to save India. John Abraham is Jim, the leader of a private terror group, whose only mission is to destroy India.

