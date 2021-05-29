Actor Vidyut Jammwal Among 'World's Top Martial Artists.' His Reaction

Vidyut Jammwal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mevidyutjammwal )

Highlights Vidyut shared a screenshot of Google search engine

The search bar shows the text - 'top martial artists in the world'

The list includes renowned martial artists like Jackie Chan, Jet Li

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is also a trained martial artist, occupied the top spot on the list of trends on Saturday after he shared a screenshot of his name listed under the "top martial artists in the world" on Google search engine. The list includes renowned martial artists like Jackie Chan, Jet Li, Bruce Lee, Johnny Tri Nguyen, Stevan Seagal, Donnie Yen, and Tony Jaa. Sharing the screenshot of the Google search engine, Vidyut Jammwal, who has studied the art of Kalaripayattu since he was 3, wrote: "Jai Hind #Kalaripayattu." If you Google 'top martial artists in the world' now, Vidyut Jammwal's name will appear right at the top.

Vidyut Jammwal's friends and fans congratulated him in the comments section of his post. Adah Sharma, who co-starred with the actor in the Commando film series, wrote: "Commando is always on top."

"Always making the country proud!" commented a fan while another user wrote: "Proud of you, Vidyut."

Check out Vidyut Jammwal's post and his caption here:

Vidyut Jammwal had shared a similar screenshot of the search engine with his name featuring alongside Jackie Chan, Jet Li and Bruce Lee in February also.

Vidyut Jammwal trained in Kalaripayattu, which is a form of Indian martial art, in Kerala since he was a kid. He has trained with several martial artists around the world and has also performed in live-action shows.

He started his career in the entertainment industry as a model but later made his acting debut with the 2011 Telugu film Sakthi. He ventured into Bollywood with Force in the same year. In most of his Hindi movies like Commando, Junglee and Khuda Haafiz, Vidyut Jammwal has performed the stunts by himself.

Vidyut was last seen in Kanishk Varma's Sanak, which released this year.