Actor Ranvir Shorey Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again

Actor Ranvir Shorey, who was on a holiday in Goa, has tested positive for COVID-19. So has his 10-year-old son, he revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday evening. Ranvir Shorey wrote: "My son and I were on holiday in Goa, and during the routine RT-PCR testing for the flight back to Mumbai, he has turned out to be Covid positive." Ranvir also wrote that he and his son are asymptomatic and have quarantined themselves. "We are both completely asymptomatic and have immediately quarantined until further investigations. The wave is real," he added.

The actor tested Covid-positive for the second time this year. He had also contracted the virus in February this year. He tweeted then: "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining."

I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 17, 2021

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma had been dating for three years before they decided to get married in 2010. They separated after five years of marriage. The actors continue to co-parent their child. They have worked together in films like Mixed Doubles (2006), Aaja Nachle (2007), Gour Hari Dastaan: The Freedom File (2015), and A Death In The Gunj.

Ranvir Shorey was last seen in the SonyLIV series Tabbar. He also featured in Netflix show Hasmukh, featuring Vir Das. The actor is best-known for his performances in films such as Titli, Singh Is Kinng, Aaja Nachle,Gali Guliyen and Sonchiraiya and Angrezi Medium, among others.

The actor has also starred in several web-series, including Hotstar show The Office - official adaptation of the international series by the same name. He has also been a part of Sacred Games, Bombers, Rangbaaz, among others.