Actor Paul Blackthorne Reveals How Aamir Khan Helped Him Deliver Iconic '<i>Teen Guna Lagaan</i>' Scene

As Lagaan completes 25 years on June 15, fans continue to quote one of the film's most memorable lines, "Teen Guna Lagaan". Delivered with chilling authority by Captain Andrew Russell, played by Paul Blackthorne, the scene remains etched in popular culture. However, according to the actor, pulling off that iconic moment was far less effortless than it appeared on screen.

Speaking to NDTV on the film's 25th anniversary, Paul Blackthorne recalled the challenges of shooting the now-famous sequence in the blazing Gujarat heat and revealed how Aamir Khan helped him get through it.

"The editing of that scene is just fantastic. Brilliant, it is. Building up the tension is fantastic," said Paul, crediting the film's editing for elevating the moment.

What audiences did not see was the struggle happening behind the camera.

"I couldn't see a thing. The Gujarat sun was just blasting. Poor Anil Mehta, the DOP, kept saying, 'Can you open your eyes?' And I was like, 'I can't open my eyes, it's very bright.'"

That's when Aamir Khan stepped in with a practical solution.

"Aamir said, 'Look into the sun with your eyes closed and then open them on action. You'll have about 10 seconds before your eyes start squinting again.' So it was Aamir's tip. I'd keep my eyes closed, hear 'action', open them and quickly say the line before my eyes shut again."

The result was one of the most memorable scenes in Hindi cinema, with Russell's threat of "Teen Guna Lagaan" becoming synonymous with the film itself.

While Blackthorne successfully convinced audiences he was a ruthless British officer, there was one skill he dramatically overestimated before signing the film: cricket.

Like many actors during auditions, Paul admitted he confidently claimed he could do everything the role demanded.

"In auditions, whenever they ask, 'Can you do this? Can you do that?' you just say yes. Cricket? 'Oh yes, I can play cricket.' Of course, I couldn't."

The actor spent months preparing his Hindi dialogue, understanding the character and learning Victorian-style horse riding. Cricket, however, was left until later.

"I thought, it's just cricket, I'll be fine."

That confidence disappeared almost immediately.

During pre-production, Aamir Khan organised a friendly cricket match among the cast while costumes and other preparations were underway.

"Aamir said, 'Paul, you open the batting.' I was like, 'Yeah, okay.' First ball, out. I asked if we could go again. Second ball, out. I thought, this isn't going very well."

The experience forced him to undergo some extra cricket coaching before filming began.

Even then, Blackthorne joked that cinema magic did most of the heavy lifting.

"In the film, you see this big thunderous ball coming down and Russell smashing it. In reality, somebody is standing five feet away saying, 'Try and hit this one ball.' And I'd miss it again."

Laughing at the memory, he added, "The power of film saved my bacon."

Twenty-five years later, Lagaan remains one of Indian cinema's most celebrated films, and Blackthorne's Captain Russell continues to be one of its most memorable villains. As it turns out, both the legendary "Teen Guna Lagaan" scene and Russell's intimidating cricket skills owed a little help to Aamir Khan's quick thinking and a lot of movie magic.

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