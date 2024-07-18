Actor Naveen Polishetty Shares Health Update: 'Been Very Tough Physically But Working Towards Full Recovery'

Naveen Polishetty shared this image. (courtesy: naveen.polishetty)

Naveen Polishetty shared a life update in his latest Instagram entry. The actor revealed in his post that he suffered multiple fractures and that he is "working towards full recovery." The Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty star wrote in his note, "Hi guys. Life update . Have unfortunately suffered severe multiple fractures in my hand and injured my leg too. Was really looking forward to bring you exciting films after all the blockbuster love you have given my films. It has been very tough physically and mentally but working towards full recovery so I can perform at my energetic best for you."

The actor thanked his well-wishers in his extensive Instagram post and he added, "As always your support, patience and love is the only medicine I need. Exciting new films in development. Please trust updates only from me. Can't wait to entertain you on the big screen with these films soon. Hope you are all doing well. Love you always. Your Jaane Jigar."

Read Naveen Polishetty's post here:

Naveen Polishetty made his debut as a lead actor with the 2019 film Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. His film credits include Chhichhore, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Jathi Ratnalu to name a few. Naveen Polishetty became a household name after featuring in AIB videos.

The actor was last seen in the 2023 film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty with Anushka Shetty. The film had a theatrical release last year. The comedy drama, which released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, is also streaming on Netflix.