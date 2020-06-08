Actor Murli Sharma's Mother Dies At 76

A file photo of Murli Sharma. (Image courtesy: sharma_murli)

Highlights Murli Sharma's mother died on Sunday

Murli Sharma has featured in several Hindi films

He has also worked in a number of Telugu films

Actor Murli Sharma's mother Padma Sharma died on Sunday after suffering a heart attack, reported news agency PTI. The actor's mother was 76. According to family sources, Padma Sharma died at her Mumbai residence yesterday, reported PTI. Murli Sharma is known for his performances in Bollywood, as well as south films. He is best-known for playing the role of Captain Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's 2004 film Main Hoon Na, which also starred Sushmita Sen, Sunil Shetty, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, Kirron Kher and Boman Irani. Post that, he appeared in supporting roles in several Hindi movies, including Dhol, Dhamaal, Black Friday and Golmaal Again.

He has also starred in popular Bollywood movies such as Apaharan, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Dabangg, OMG: Oh My God!, Baby, Badlapur, ABCD 2, Jodha Akbar, Street Dancer 3D, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3 and Singham, to name a few.

Murli Sharma's Telugu films are Athidi (starring Mahesh Babu), Kantri (featuring Jr NTR in the lead role), 2011's Oosaravelli, Dhoni, Mr Nookayya, Adhinayakudu, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, Yevadu (featuring Ram Charan as the lead actor), Gopala Gopala, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Savithri, Sri Sri, Aatadukundam Raa, Hyper, Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, Mister, Allu Arjun's Duvvada Jagannadham, Yuddham Sharanam, Bhaagamathie, Agnyaathavaasi, Sailaja Reddy Alludu, Ee Maaya Peremito, Brand Babu, Saaho (starring Prabhas), Prati Roju Pandage and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, in which he reunited with Allu Arjun.

He has also worked in television shows such as Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Mahayagya, Viraasat, Zindagi Teri Meri Kahani and Rishtey.

Murli Sharma married his frequent co-star and actress Ashwini Kaleskar in 2009.

(With inputs from PTI)